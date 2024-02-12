Two terrorists gunned down in Mardan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan district, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mardan District reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were gunned down, the military’s media wing said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist acts in the area,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Mianwali police repulsed a terrorist attack on its checkpost in Qabool Khel, a bordering area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, an unusual movement of around 10 to 12 terrorists equipped with rocket launchers was spotted with the thermal cameras on Monday night near check post in Qabool Khel and other advanced weapons were spotted attacking the police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout. Mianwali police commenced a clearance operation in the area following the attack.