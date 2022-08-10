Two terrorists killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, on August 10, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a police vehicle in the area.

“The army’s Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned off the site,” it stated.

Resultantly, an exchange of fire took place with terrorists in which two militants were killed. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site,” it added.

On August 9, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

As per details, the Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram.

The intelligence agencies have started an investigation into the attack and arrested of facilitators of the suicide attack. The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

