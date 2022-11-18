Two terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area Balor of Balochistan’s Hoshab, ARY News quoted ISPR Friday.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on M-8 in Hoshab.

During the heavy exchange of fire, both the terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier in October, a terrorist was killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shalobar area of the Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an IBO was conducted after reports of the presence of terrorists in Khyber’s Shalobar area. During an intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed by the security forces.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities, whereas, weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

