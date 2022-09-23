Two terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin Mountains, District Lakki Marwat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

According to the ISPR, Army troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in Sheikh Badin Mountains and during an exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killings and terrorist activities against security forces,” it added.

Separately, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) over the suspected presence of a high-profile terrorist in the general area of Charbagh, Swat District.

“During the encounter, the terrorist got killed,” ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Comments