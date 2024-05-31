Two terrorists killed in Peshawar IBO: ISPR

web analytics
Friday, May 31, 2024
Laiq Ur Rehman
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the area of Hassan Khel, Peshawar district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement Friday.

“On the night of 30/31 May 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in area of Hassan Khel, Peshawar District on the reported presence of terrorists,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said: “During conduct of the operation, Pakistan army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which terrorist ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and Terrorist Ahmedey alias Koochi were sent to hell, while two other terrorists were injured.”

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, it said, adding that locals of the area appreciated the operation.

“Sanitization of the area is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

