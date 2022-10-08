Two terrorists of banned outfit arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two terrorists belonging to a banned organization in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for the CTD said here on Saturday that 1,320-gm explosives, four nonelectric detonators, pistol and proscribed literature were recovered from the accused.

During the current week, the CTD, with the coordination of local police, conducted 367 combing operations in which 226 suspected people were arrested and 22 (first information report) FIRs were registered.

Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with police claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CTD and local police conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of wanted terrorists in Takhti Khel neighborhood of Lakki Marwat.

An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time leaving two terrorists killed. The terrorists were identified as Waliullah alias Fidai and Tahir alias Inqelabi.

