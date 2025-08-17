Two to three more monsoon spells expected this year: NDMA

web analytics
Karachi
Sunday, August 17, 2025
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Chairman NDMA on Sunday said that current monsoon season likely to continue till September, ARY News reported.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inaam Haider Malik in a media briefing has said that monsoon season will continue until September.

“Climate change has severely affected Pakistan”, NDMA chief said. “Monsoon has been more than 60 percent severe in current season,” he said. “Further two to three rain spells will affect the country till September with focus on northern Punjab, Azad Kashmir, lower Gilgit Baltistan region and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

He said today cloudburst noted in Islamabad. “Cloudbursts could also strike the lower Sindh region,” he said.

NDMA chief said that the losses of life and property have been reported in Buner, Bajaur and Buttgram. “After prime minister’s instructions a comprehensive survey of the flood hit regions will be conducted,” he said. “Relief operations have been underway in affected districts of Gilgit Baltistan and KP”.

