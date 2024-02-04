Two top teams were eliminated from IEM Katowice 2024

IEM Katowice 2024 has yet to commence its group stage, notable terms have already faced early eliminations. The disappointments hail from Denmark and Brazil, specifically Astralis and Furia.

The premature exits have not only saddened their fans but also disappointed the enthusiasts of the competitive scene, given the prominence of these two teams.

Astralis, in particular, garnered attention with the addition of two new players, raising expectations for a formidable lineup in comparison to ENCE, currently led by Astralis’ former in-game leader, gla1ve, the Danish squad falls short in terms of star power when compared to the skillful player lineup of Astralis.

Departure FURIA

FURIA’s journey in the tournament began with an unexpected loss to The MongolZ (14-16), followed by another defeat against Apeks (1-2).

In the first match, FalleN played a pivotal role in supporting his team, and overall, the team displayed a commendable performance. However, Senzu and Techno from The MongolZ proved to be exceptionally strong, securing crucial rounds for their team.

Moving on to the second match against Apeks, FURIA initially appeared dominant. Yet, concerns arose during the first half of the first map when the score stood at 2-10, signaling potential defeat for FURIA. However, a remarkable second half allowed the Brazilians to secure nine rounds, closing the gap to 9-13.

The second map presented a challenging situation for FURIA once again, with Apeks leading 10-2 after the first half. Despite this, FURIA executed a spectacular comeback, winning 11 consecutive rounds. However, the overarching narrative indicated that the Brazilians were not adequately prepared for the tournament, facing consecutive setbacks that the competitive top scene does not easily overlook.

In the third map, FURIA struggled in the first half (3-9), and although they came close to forcing overtime, Apeks ultimately secured an 11-13 victory, eliminating FURIA from the competition and causing frustration among Brazilian fans.

Astralis who couldn’t

Astralis faced a defeat against Heroic with a score of 13-11 in their first match of the tournament. This result seemed to offer a bit of retribution for the situation involving stavn and jabbi, who had joined Astralis at the end of the previous November, causing a disruption in Heroic’s plans for 2024.

In the subsequent match against ENCE, Astralis encountered another defeat, potentially influenced by the former Astralis in-game leader, gla1ve’s, familiarity with device’s playstyle. Despite a noteworthy performance by the Danish superstar, concluding with a score of 26-25, the rest of the team faced a comprehensive dismantling.

Interestingly, gla1ve took the lead in kills during the ENCE match, finishing with a score of 35-19. While tactically impressive, the match ultimately represented a significant failure for a team that had been considered the strongest in the world for several years. It underscores the reality that relying solely on past accomplishments cannot ensure continued success in the ever-evolving landscape of competitive gaming.