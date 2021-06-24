Two women killed , 10 injured in bus-crane collision in Hub

HUB: At least two women were killed when a passenger coach and a crane met a collision in Hub, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

As per details, the crash took place near Winder, Hub, as a result, two women passenger were killed and 10 other sustained injuries.

The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital, while the cause of the accident remained unknown according to the initial reports.

In a separate road crash on April 21, at least 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got injured in Khairpur.

The incident took place at Khairpur’s Old National Highway, where a passenger bus collided with a van carrying passengers.

As a result of the horrible crash, at least 12 people lost their lives on the spot, while 20 others sustained injures. Getting the information, the rescue teams had reached the spot and currently moving the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, emergency was declared at Khairpur Civil Hospital.