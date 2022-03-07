Two women killed in Karachi firing: police

KARACHI: Two women have been killed in a firing incident in Nazimabad neighbourhood of Karachi on Monday as police are yet to find the motive behind the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire at a home in Nazimabad block 4, killing two women. “The bodies are present incident home,” they said without elaborating on the reasons behind the incident.

Although the motive behind the killing was not yet known, however, women have been killed previously in the name of so-called honour in the city.

The number of women being killed in the name of honour in the Sindh province has increased by 16 percent during the first six months of 2021.

According to a crime report conveyed to Director General National Police Bureau, the first six months of the ongoing year saw 67 women being killed in the name of honour, witnessing a 16 percent increase.

It further shared that 16 men were also killed over honour killing, showing a two percent increase in the number of such murders from the same period of the previous year.

