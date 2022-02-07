Two-year-old boy snatched from mother on Khairpur road

KHAIRPUR: In a kidnapping incident, two armed men on a motorcycle punched a woman and fled after snatching her two-year-old son on a road in Khairpur city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

The terrifying incident took place in the vicinity of Perosan police station. The two-year-old son of a woman named Kajal was kidnapped by unidentified armed men on a motorcycle when she was walking to her home after the medical check-up of her son, Zeeshan.

A video has surfaced in which the mother was seen crying and asking for help from the local to find her kidnapped son.

It was learnt that at the time of the abduction, the mother kept shouting for help to stop the kidnappers from taking away her son. The local residents rushed to the spot on her call but the abductors managed to flee from the scene.

Police told the media that they initiated an investigation after getting information of the toddler’s abduction. Police added that the toddler will be recovered soon and culprits will be brought to justice.

