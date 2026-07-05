Two youngsters injured in police fire in Karachi

KARACHI: Two young men were injured after police officers opened fire in the Awami Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The injured men, identified as Athar and Abdul Razzaq, were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, officers signaled two men riding a motorcycle to stop. However, the riders allegedly accelerated after spotting the police, prompting officers to chase them and open fire. Following the shooting, some bystanders reportedly assaulted the injured youths.

Meanwhile, residents of Awami Colony staged a protest against the police, alleging that the officers had opened fire on innocent young men. The protesters demanded that a criminal case be registered against the area Station House Officer (SHO) and the police personnel involved.

In response to the incident, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari took immediate notice and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

He stated that if negligence or misuse of authority is established during the investigation, departmental action will be taken against the officers found responsible.