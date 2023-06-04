29.9 C
Two youths electrocuted to death in Lahore swimming pool

By Web Desk
LAHORE: Two youths were electrocuted to death on Sunday while bathing in a swimming pool in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of two youths and take notice of the incident.

The chief minister has summoned a report of the incident, wherein the two youths were electrocuted to death in a swimming pool. He also ordered the authorities to take legal action against those “responsible for negligence”.

In the statement, Punjab CM said legal action should be taken against the swimming pool owner and contractor. Following the orders Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Discipline visited the site.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained the contractor – identified as Amir.

CM Mohsin Naqvi also ordered to ensure necessary safety measures in all swimming pools. “Water polls without safety measures should be closed immediately”, he added.

