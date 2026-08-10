Tyga defends AI use on new album '$tarface'

Tyga confessed to using artificial intelligence (AI) in his new music album. He also clarified that he has no issue with using it and that he does not care if anyone objects to him.

On July 31, the rapper released his 9th studio album, $tarface, and confessed in a recent interview that he used AI tools in his latest creative work. After fans speculated some parts of his music sounded like AI, Tyga confirmed it in a recent chat with Vibe.

He said, “I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks. “Like why are people overexplaining how they make good shit? If you like it, you like it; if you don’t, you don’t. I don’t care. It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling.”

Tyga went on to say, “But we definitely used AI as a tool, and I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

When asked where exactly he took AI’s help in his music, Tyga replied, “We were like, you know what? I need some ’80s synths for a certain part of this song. I need a guitar solo done ASAP. It is what it is.”

However, the Californian artist clarified that “all the vocals” were created without AI. Use of AI in creative works has been a controversial topic, with some showing favor, like Tyga, while others are showing complete opposition.