Tyla is taking her music around the world for the first time a she announced her debut global headline tour just days after releasing her highly anticipated second album, APop*.

The 24-year-old Grammy-winning South African singer unveiled dates for The A*Pop World Tour on Monday, July 27. The tour will begin with a European leg in October before heading to North America in November.

The North American run kicks off on November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, with performances scheduled in major cities including San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles. The leg concludes on December 19 at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Tyla will then bring the tour to Africa, where she is set to perform three shows across December 2026 and January 2027, marking a homecoming for the South African artist.

Fans eager to secure tickets can access the artist presale beginning July 29 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up through Laylo. General ticket sales will open on July 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement comes shortly after the release of APop* on July 24. The album includes the singles “Chanel,” “She Did It Again” featuring Zara Larsson, and “Is It Love,” along with collaborations with Babalwa M, MaWhoo and Liquideep.