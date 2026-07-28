Tyla announces first worldwide headline tour
- By Maria Lopez -
- Jul 28, 2026
The Grammy-winning singer Tyla confirmed the dates of her first worldwide headline tour on Monday, July 27, just days after the release of her sophomore album “A*Pop”, which marks her first-ever global tour.
Tyla A*Pop World Tour will start in Europe in October and go to North America in November. Three African performances in December 2026 and January 2027 will complete the journey, which will be a significant turning point for the 24-year-old South African celebrity.
Beginning on November 12 in Wheatland, California, the North American leg will visit San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, and Los Angeles. The run ends in Las Vegas on December 19.
The tour promotes A*Pop, which debuted on July 24 and includes collaborations with Babalwa M, MaWhoo, and Liquideep in addition to tracks like Chanel, She Did It Again with Zara Larsson, and Is It Love.
Laylo’s artist presale for the North American performances opens on July 29, and general ticket sales start on July 31.
Tyla: The A*Pop World Tour schedule overview
Europe
- Mon Oct. 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris
- Tue Oct. 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live
- Thu Oct. 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton
- Sun Oct. 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
- Mon Oct. 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
- Thu Oct. 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National
- Sat Oct. 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
- Sun Oct. 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach
- Tue Oct. 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
- Thu Oct. 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet
- Fri Oct. 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum
- Sun Nov. 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen
North America
- Thu Nov. 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
- Fri Nov. 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Sun Nov. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- Tue Nov. 17 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater @ Lumen Field
- Fri Nov. 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
- Sun Nov. 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
- Wed Nov. 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Thu Nov. 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Sat Nov. 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
- Wed Dec. 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem
- Sat Dec. 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
- Sun Dec. 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
- Wed Dec. 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Thu Dec. 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
- Fri Dec. 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Mon Dec. 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tue Dec. 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Wed Dec. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
- Sat Dec. 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Africa
- Tue Dec. 22 — Lagos, Nigeria (venue TBA)
- Mon Jan. 4 — Cape Town, South Africa — Green Point Track
- Sat Jan. 9 — Johannesburg, South Africa — Expo Centre, Nasrec