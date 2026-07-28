Tyla announces first worldwide headline tour

The Grammy-winning singer Tyla confirmed the dates of her first worldwide headline tour on Monday, July 27, just days after the release of her sophomore album “A*Pop”, which marks her first-ever global tour.

Tyla A*Pop World Tour will start in Europe in October and go to North America in November. Three African performances in December 2026 and January 2027 will complete the journey, which will be a significant turning point for the 24-year-old South African celebrity.

Beginning on November 12 in Wheatland, California, the North American leg will visit San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego, and Los Angeles. The run ends in Las Vegas on December 19.

The tour promotes A*Pop, which debuted on July 24 and includes collaborations with Babalwa M, MaWhoo, and Liquideep in addition to tracks like Chanel, She Did It Again with Zara Larsson, and Is It Love.

Laylo’s artist presale for the North American performances opens on July 29, and general ticket sales start on July 31.

Tyla: The A*Pop World Tour schedule overview

Europe

Mon Oct. 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct. 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct. 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct. 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct. 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct. 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct. 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct. 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct. 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct. 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct. 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov. 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

North America

Thu Nov. 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov. 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sun Nov. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov. 17 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov. 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov. 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov. 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov. 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov. 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec. 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

Sat Dec. 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sun Dec. 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Dec. 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Dec. 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Fri Dec. 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Dec. 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Dec. 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Wed Dec. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Sat Dec. 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Africa