American Soccer Player Tyler Adams’s wife posted the pictures of their two sons in a shared stroller whilst attending the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tyler Adam’s wife, Sarah Schmidt, on Friday posted a photo that showed both sons (Jaxon, who was born in January of 2024, and Beau, who was born in October of 2025) in a shared stroller along some LA beach.

Adams and Schmidt have been together for about seven years and will have their first wedding anniversary in July 2026.

Adams currently plays for Bournemouth in the English Premier League. He’s typically seen as the connecting tissue between Team USA’s defense and offense, as he does a little bit of everything on the pitch and always seems to be in the right spot at the right time.

As for Schmidt, she will surely be in attendance for Friday’s game against Paraguay. And one would imagine that both of her sons will be there as well.

A hot start from Adams and Team USA should bode well for the team’s chances of making major noise at this year’s World Cup.

The USA men’s soccer team is just a few hours away from kicking off their 2026 World Cup campaign, with their game against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12.