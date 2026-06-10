Tyler Mane spreads awareness through his breast cancer diagnosis

Actor Tyler Mane revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatment.

On June 8, Tyler Mane posted on Facebook, “I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them”.

Calling attention to the lack of awareness surrounding the disease in men, Mane explained that male breast cancer is often diagnosed at later stages because many people do not recognize the warning signs.

He also noted, “Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that”.

Mane also revealed that he plans to document his treatment journey in hopes of educating others and encouraging men to seek medical attention if they notice potential symptoms.

He continued, “Come along for my journey to kick this thing in the ass. People need to hear this. F— cancer!”

In a separate message, the actor admitted his first instinct was to keep the diagnosis private. He wrote, “Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are in men. I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it’s kind of embarrassing”.

Mane credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, with pushing him to pursue further treatment after his concerns were initially dismissed. “In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early,” he said. “So let’s start talking about it!”

According to the American Cancer Society, less than 1% of breast cancer cases in the United States occur in men. Symptoms can include a lump in the breast area, changes to the skin or nipple, and nipple discharge.

Born in Saskatchewan, Mane first gained recognition as wrestler Big Sky in World Championship Wrestling before transitioning to acting. He later became known for roles in films including The Scorpion King, Joe Dirt, Halloween, and The Devil’s Rejects. Most recently, he reprised his role as Sabretooth in Deadpool & Wolverine.