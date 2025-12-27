Tyler Perry hit with second sexual assault lawsuit as actor seeks $77 million

Tyler Perry is facing new legal trouble!

Actor Mario Rodriguez – who starred in Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween – has filed a $77 million lawsuit against the filmmaker and Lionsgate, accusing him of sexual assault.

In a lawsuit filed in California on Thursday, the actor claimed that the 56-year-old director made unwanted sexual advances over a period of years.

The court documents obtained by Page Six, further revealed that Rodriguez alleged that Perry hugged him tightly and touched his genitals during a 2018 meeting at Perry’s home to discuss a potential role in his series, The Oval.

Rodriguez said that after he freed himself from Perry, the filmmaker apologized and gave him $5,000. The actor claimed a similar incident occurred in 2019, when Perry allegedly tried to coerce him again, offering another $5,000 after Rodriguez refused his advances.

The lawsuit also alleges that Lionsgate “continues to provide Perry with funding to create films in reckless disregard” of his alleged behavior, claiming the studio failed to protect actors working with Perry.

In response to the lawsuit, Perry’s attorney Alex Spiro told Page Six, “Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer [Jonathan Delshad] has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab.”

This latest lawsuit follows similar allegations from actor Derek Dixon, who filed a $260 million suit against Perry earlier this year.