Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk assassination suspect charged

Tyler Robinson, accused assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is charged with one count each of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and violent offense committed in front of a child.

He is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering.

The state is seeking the death penalty for Robinson, who will be held without bail.

Utah prosecutors vowed on Tuesday to seek the death penalty for the accused assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and revealed new details of their case, including text messages in which he was alleged to have privately confessed to the fatal shooting.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Tyler Robinson, 22, told his roommate and romantic partner when asked why he had committed the murder, according to transcripts of messages attributed to the suspect in court documents filed by prosecutors.

He is accused of firing the single rifle shot from a rooftop that pierced Kirk’s neck last Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Salt Lake City.

The office of Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray charged Robinson with seven criminal counts on Tuesday, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete incriminating texts.

Some politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have called for capital punishment in the case.

At a press conference, Gray said he had made the decision to seek the death penalty “independently, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Tyler Robinson made an initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon via video feed from jail, unshaven and wearing a suicide prevention smock. He remained expressionless but appeared to listen attentively as the judge read the charges and informed him that he could face the death penalty.

The defendant spoke only once, when asked to state his name. Finding Robinson unable to afford legal counsel, Utah Fourth District Judge Tony Graf said he would appoint a defense attorney before the next court hearing, set for September 29.

In the meantime, he was ordered to remain held without bond in the Washington County Jail, where, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson, he has been placed under a “special watch protocol” that includes increased supervision.

Kirk’s killing, captured in graphic video clips that went viral online, sparked denunciations of political violence, opens new tab across the ideological spectrum but also unleashed a wave of partisan blame-casting and concerns that the murder might beget more bloodshed.

In court filings, prosecutors highlighted some of their evidence against Tyler Robinson, who was at large for more than 30 hours before eventually turning himself in.

Shortly after the shooting, prosecutors said, Robinson sent a text message telling his roommate to “drop what you’re doing, look under my keyboard.” The roommate, whom officials have also described as Robinson’s romantic partner and transitioning from male to female, then found a physical note from Robinson that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The roommate then asked Robinson in a text reply, “you weren’t the one who did it right????” Robinson responded: “I am, I’m sorry,” according to a transcript of the alleged dialogue.

When the roommate asked why he had shot Kirk, Tyler Robinson wrote back: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” He also asserted he had planned the attack for more than a week, prosecutors said.

In later text messages, Robinson said he wished he had gone back and grabbed the rifle that he left in a bush immediately following the killing, noting it had belonged to his grandfather.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle,” he wrote. “I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints.”

DNA found on the trigger of the alleged murder weapon was linked to Robinson, prosecutors said.