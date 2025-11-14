Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skins officially arrive — Here’s everything you need to know

After months of leaks and endless speculation, the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite collaboration is finally here. Yes, you heard that right: Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skins are officially coming to the game.

Players can now grab a Chromakopia Tyler skin along with a whole bundle of emotes and cosmetic goodies. And honestly, it looks way cooler than anyone expected.

For weeks, Fortnite fans have been buzzing about a Tyler, the Creator crossover, but until now, nobody knew what the skins would actually look like. That changed today when Epic Games dropped the official trailer and images.

Now we can see exactly what’s coming to Fortnite, and it’s a full-on celebration of Tyler the Creator’s style and music.

The Tyler the Creator Fortnite bundle includes two main skins. One brings back his classic Odd Future-era look — a little nostalgia for long-time fans. The other skin is inspired by his 2024 album Chromakopia, and it’s got that futuristic, vibrant vibe Tyler is known for.

The bundle isn’t just skins either — there are back blings, emotes, instruments, and even weapon wraps. Basically, it’s packed.

Here’s what’s in the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite bundle:

Tyler, The Creator (Icon Series Skin)

Chromakopia Tyler (Icon Series Skin)

Earfshaker (Back Bling)

Chroma Vox (Back Bling)

Dynamite, the Exploder (Back Bling)

Mini Tyler (Back Bling)

Thought I Was Dead (Emote)

Lil’ Golf Cart (Emote)

Chroma Vox (Microphone Instrument)

Earfshaker (Drums Instrument)

Chroma (Contrail)

Golf Pink (Weapon Wrap)

Chroma Green (Weapon Wrap)

Epic Games confirmed that the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skins will officially go live today, November 14, 2025. That means the in-game store reset, 4 p.m PT / 7 p.m ET, is when you can finally snag them. Depending on your time zone, it might be tonight or tomorrow morning for players overseas.

Pricing hasn’t been officially announced yet, but considering there are over a dozen items in the bundle, expect it to be around 3,500 V-Bucks, which is roughly $22. Not exactly cheap, but the Chromakopia Tyler skin is seriously impressive, and you’re getting a lot of extras.