Typhoid vaccine drive launched in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has launched a 13-day campaign to vaccinate school-going children against XDR (extensively drug resistance) typhoid in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The 13-day campaign aimed at vaccinating around 8.9 million school-going children of nine months to 15 years of age against XDR typhoid in eight districts of Sindh — seven districts of Karachi division and one Hyderabad — from May 13 to May 25.

In a statement, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho urged the parents to get their children vaccinated, noting that 7,000 volunteers were participating in the campaign.

Minister Azra Pechuho emphasised that diseases can spread rapidly, making prevention crucial. She added that typhoid can be treated, but prevention is key, and the new vaccine is effective in preventing the disease.

The minister also warned that parents who fail to get their children vaccinated may face consequences.

According to Project Director, Dr Naeem, the vaccine will also be administered in schools through 31 union councils. “The goal is to protect children from typhoid, which can spread quickly through contaminated water and food,” he said.

He said typhoid fever could potentially affect brain, intestines and kidneys and bones.

An EPI official said that 6,800 cases of all typhoid — MDR, XDR and non-resistant — were reported between January and June 2023 in Sindh.