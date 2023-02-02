Tyrian White: IHC forms larger bench in Imran Khan disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: A single-member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a larger bench for hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not mentioning “his daughter Tyrian Jade White” in his nomination papers.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case filed by Sajid Mehmood claiming that Imran Khan did not disclose his daughter in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for contesting elections.

As the IHC chief justice resumed the hearing, the counsel for Imran Khan Salman Akram Raja was not present in the courtroom.

His associate lawyer Salman Butt informed the court that Salman Akram Raja skipped today’s proceedings as he has to appear in Supreme Court (SC) in another case.

He told court that Imran Khan had submitted his reply in Tyrian White case through his counsel Salman Akram Raja.

To this, IHC chief justice said that Imran Khan in his reply had contended that he is no more a parliamentarian.

Imran’s counsel urged the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till March.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq adjourned the hearing for February 9 and decided to form larger bench in the case.

In his reply submitted through lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the PTI chief contended that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while exercising constitutional jurisdiction could not examine any affidavit issued by him as he has already resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

He maintained that IHC could not proceed in this matter as he has already ceased to be a member of the parliament.

Comments