The Gypsy King Tyson Fury hangs up his gloves after stellar career

Tyson Fury, the heavyweight boxing champion known for his thrilling fights and colorful personality, has announced his retirement from the sport.

This announcement comes just weeks after he lost his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in a bid to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

In a short video posted on social media, Tyson Fury stated, “I’m going to keep this brief. I’m officially retiring from boxing. It’s been a fantastic journey, and I’ve cherished every moment. I’m going out on my own terms.”

This isn’t the first time Tyson Fury has declared his retirement. He previously announced his departure from the ring in 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte, only to return later that year to face Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury also retired briefly in 2013 and 2017, both times making the announcement online.

The 36-year-old’s latest retirement announcement comes amidst much speculation about a potential blockbuster fight with fellow British heavyweight, Anthony Joshua. However, Tyson Fury has decided to step away from the ring for good.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, expressed his support for the boxer’s decision. “I wish him all the best,” Warren said.

“I’m truly happy for him. He’s achieved incredible things in boxing, both for himself and for Britain. His fights have been incredibly exciting, and he’s always put on a show. I’m delighted for him and hope he and his family enjoy the rewards of his hard work.”

Fury’s retirement marks the end of an era for heavyweight boxing. He leaves behind a legacy of thrilling fights and memorable moments that will be remembered by fans for years to come.