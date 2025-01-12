UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov removed from flight

A video has surfaced showing UFC Hall of Fame fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov involved in a heated dispute with airline staff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to Al Jazeera, The incident occurred as Nurmagomedov was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles and was seated in the exit row. The disagreement stemmed from the airline staff questioning whether the 36-year-old fighter was capable of assisting other passengers in case of an emergency.

In the footage, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant is seen asking Nurmagomedov if he was prepared to help in an emergency situation from his seat in the exit row. The staff member then informs him that he could not remain in that seat unless he confirmed his ability to assist others.

The flight attendant is heard telling him, “We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row… I’ll call a supervisor. You can either take another seat or we can escort you off the plane.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, visibly upset, replies, “It’s not fair,” and adds that he had complied with all requirements during check-in. He mentions that when he was asked if he spoke English at check-in, he confirmed he did. “Why are you doing this?” he asks in frustration.

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov’s objections, the flight attendant’s supervisor offered him a different seat or the option to take another flight. However, the situation escalated, and it was reported that the UFC legend, along with his companions, was escorted off the aircraft.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was reportedly on his way to Los Angeles to support his teammates ahead of UFC 311 on January 18.

The former UFC champion, who retired undefeated with a record of 29-0, is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Neither Alaska Airlines nor Nurmagomedov has commented on the incident, which is believed to have taken place on January 11.