Trump’s bold promise on Gaza to UFC champion Khabib goes viral 

Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC and made a bold promise regarding the Gaza war.

As he entered the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Trump said that he would put an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, drawing cheers from the audience.

He made these comments during the highly anticipated match between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

While speaking to Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian former mixed martial artist, Trump said “We will stop it. I will stop the war” after Nurmagomedov told him “I know you will stop the war in Palestine.”

🚨🇵🇸 Khabib asks Trump to stop the genocide in Gaza last night at UFC 302: Khabib: “I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war.” Trump: “We’re gonna stop it. I’m gonna stop it.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JddFmg8cXS — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) June 2, 2024

Earlier, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts over falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

The former president’s comments on Gaza came after the sitting US President Joe Biden proposed a new three-stage ceasefire agreement which could see a truce with Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages.

It is pertinent to mention here over 36,000 innocent people including children and woman have been killed in Gaza, after the Hamas attack on Israel killing 1,200 people taking more than 250 hostages.