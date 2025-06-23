How U.S. Defense Contractors’ Profited from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan wars?

The wars in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan have been highly profitable for U.S. defense contractors, driven by over $14 trillion in Pentagon spending since 2001. According to Hartung (2021), one-third to one-half of this amount went to private contractors, with major firms like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon (now RTX), and Northrop Grumman reaping significant revenues. These companies supplied weapons, logistics, security, and reconstruction services, capitalizing on prolonged U.S. military engagements.

In Iraq, contractors earned at least $138 billion from 2003 to 2022 for services including private security, base operations, and infrastructure rebuilding (Crawford, 2022). In Afghanistan, contractors frequently outnumbered U.S. troops, reaching a 1.5:1 contractor-to-troop ratio by 2019, handling tasks like food services and equipment maintenance (Schwartz & Church, 2019). In Syria, contractors supported U.S. operations against ISIS with logistics and intelligence, further boosting profits. For instance, Lockheed Martin secured $75 billion in Pentagon contracts in 2020 alone, largely for systems like F-35 jets and missiles used across these conflicts (Hartung, 2021).

However, this reliance on contractors came with significant challenges. Fraud and waste were widespread, with the Commission on Wartime Contracting (2011) estimating up to $60 billion lost to mismanagement and overcharging in Iraq and Afghanistan. Halliburton, for example, was criticized for charging $45 for a case of soda or $100 per laundry load (Commission on Wartime Contracting, 2011). The defense industry’s influence, supported by $60 million in annual lobbying, ensured a steady flow of contracts despite these issues (Hartung, 2021). Reconstruction efforts in Iraq often failed, with billions spent on incomplete projects like non-functional hospitals or half-built schools (Crawford, 2022).

Critics argue that the profit motive of contractors contributed to prolonged conflicts, as ongoing instability sustained demand for their services. The human toll was also significant, with thousands of contractors killed or injured, often without the protections afforded to military personnel (Schwartz & Church, 2019). The financial success of these firms underscores the complex interplay between war and profit, raising questions about oversight and the prioritization of corporate gains over strategic objectives.

