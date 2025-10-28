U.S government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing
The U.S. government shutdown much of its operations on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to extend funding past the end of the federal fiscal year on September 30.
The closure has shut off the flow of key economic data at a moment of uncertainty among policymakers and investors about the health of the U.S. job market, the trajectory of inflation and the strength of consumer spending and business investment.
The federal agencies responsible for indicators of U.S. economic activity, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have suspended the collection and distribution of nearly all data for the duration the shutdown, although the BLS on Friday said it would publish the Consumer Price Index for September on October 24. The report had been originally scheduled for October 15.
Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown.
|
Release date
|
Release time (U.S. ET)
|
Indicator
|
Indicator source
|
Will publish?
|
October 10-17 (TBD)
|
1400
|
Monthly budget statement
|
Treasury Department’s Fiscal Service
|
TBD
|
October 14
|
0600
|
NFIB Business Optimism index
|
National Federation for Independent Business
|
Yes
|
October 14
|
0855
|
Redbook Index
|
Redbook Research
|
Yes
|
October 15
|
0700
|
MBA mortgage market index
|
Mortgage Bankers Association
|
Yes
|
October 15
|
0830
|
New York Fed Empire State manufacturing index
|
New York Fed
|
Yes
|
October 15
|
0830
|
Real earnings
|
Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
No
|
October 15
|
0830
|
Consumer Price Index
|
Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
Delayed to October 24
|
October 15
|
1100
|
Cleveland Fed median CPI
|
Cleveland Fed
|
No
|
October 16
|
0830
|
Jobless benefits claims
|
Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration
|
No
|
October 16
|
0830
|
Producer Price Index
|
Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
No
|
October 16
|
0830
|
Retail sales
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 16
|
0830
|
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index
|
Philadelphia Fed
|
Yes
|
October 16
|
1000
|
Business inventories
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 16
|
1000
|
Home builder sentiment index
|
National Association of Home Builders
|
Yes
|
October 17
|
0830
|
Housing starts and building permits
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 17
|
0830
|
Import and export prices
|
Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
No
|
October 17
|
0915
|
Industrial production
|
Federal Reserve
|
No
|
October 17
|
1600
|
Treasury International Capital System flows
|
Treasury Department
|
TBD
|
October 20
|
1000
|
Leading indicators
|
Conference Board
|
No
|
October 21
|
0855
|
Redbook index
|
Redbook Research
|
Yes
|
October 22
|
0700
|
MBA mortgage market index
|
Mortgage Bankers Association
|
Yes
|
October 23
|
0830
|
Jobless benefits claims
|
Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration
|
No
|
October 23
|
0830
|
National Activity Index
|
Chicago Fed
|
Yes
|
October 23
|
1000
|
Existing home sales
|
National Association of Realtors
|
Yes
|
October 23
|
1100
|
Tenth District Manufacturing Survey
|
Kansas City Fed
|
Yes
|
October 24
|
Approx. 0800
|
Building Permit Revisions
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 24
|
0830
|
Consumer Price Index
|
Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
Yes
|
October 24
|
0945
|
S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
|
S&P Global
|
Yes
|
October 24
|
1000
|
Consumer Sentiment Index
|
University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
|
Yes
|
October 24
|
1000
|
New single-family home sales
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 27
|
0830
|
Durable Goods orders
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 27
|
1030
|
Texas Manufacturing Survey
|
Dallas Fed
|
Yes
|
October 28
|
0855
|
Redbook Index
|
Redbook Research
|
Yes
|
October 28
|
0900
|
House Price Index
|
Federal Housing Finance Administration
|
TBD
|
October 28
|
0900
|
National House Price Index, 20 month
|
S&P CoreLogic/Case Shiller
|
Yes
|
October 28
|
1000
|
Consumer Confidence
|
Conference Board
|
TBD
|
October 28
|
1000
|
5th District Manufacturing/Service Sector Outlook surveys
|
Richmond Fed
|
Yes
|
October 28
|
1030
|
Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey
|
Dallas Fed
|
Yes
|
October 29
|
0700
|
MBA Mortgage Market Index
|
Mortgage Bankers Association
|
Yes
|
October 29
|
0830
|
Advance Economic Indicators
|
Census Bureau
|
No
|
October 29
|
1000
|
Pending Home Sales
|
National Association of Realtors
|
Yes
|
October 29
|
1400
|
FOMC interest rate statement
|
Federal Reserve
|
Yes
|
October 30
|
0830
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
Bureau of Economic Analysis
|
No
|
October 30
|
0830
|
Jobless Benefits’ Claims
|
Labor Department Employment and Training Administration
|
No
|
October 31
|
0830
|
Personal income
|
Bureau of Economic Analysis
|
No
|
October 31
|
0830
|
Employment Cost Index
|
Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics
|
No
|
October 31
|
0945
|
Chicago Purchasing Managers Index
|
ISM-Chicago
|
Yes
|
October 31
|
no set time
|
Trimmed Mean PCE Price Index
|
Dallas Fed