U.S government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

The U.S. government shutdown much of its operations on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement to extend funding past the end of the federal fiscal year on September 30.

The closure has shut off the flow of key economic data at a moment of uncertainty among policymakers and investors about the health of the U.S. job market, the trajectory of inflation and the strength of consumer spending and business investment.

The federal agencies responsible for indicators of U.S. economic activity, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau, have suspended the collection and distribution of nearly all data for the duration the shutdown, although the BLS on Friday said it would publish the Consumer Price Index for September on October 24. The report had been originally scheduled for October 15.

Much of the data from private-sector sources, however, will continue to be issued, although some of those series rely in part on earlier government reports and will also cease publication during the shutdown.

Following is the forward calendar of economic reports that had been scheduled to be issued in the coming days, noting which releases will be suspended should the shutdown still be in effect and which will continue to be issued. The schedule is subject to change.

Release date Release time (U.S. ET) Indicator Indicator source Will publish? October 10-17 (TBD) 1400 Monthly budget statement Treasury Department’s Fiscal Service TBD October 14 0600 NFIB Business Optimism index National Federation for Independent Business Yes October 14 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Research Yes October 15 0700 MBA mortgage market index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes October 15 0830 New York Fed Empire State manufacturing index New York Fed Yes October 15 0830 Real earnings Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 15 0830 Consumer Price Index Bureau of Labor Statistics Delayed to October 24 October 15 1100 Cleveland Fed median CPI Cleveland Fed No October 16 0830 Jobless benefits claims Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration No October 16 0830 Producer Price Index Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 16 0830 Retail sales Census Bureau No October 16 0830 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index Philadelphia Fed Yes October 16 1000 Business inventories Census Bureau No October 16 1000 Home builder sentiment index National Association of Home Builders Yes October 17 0830 Housing starts and building permits Census Bureau No October 17 0830 Import and export prices Bureau of Labor Statistics No October 17 0915 Industrial production Federal Reserve No October 17 1600 Treasury International Capital System flows Treasury Department TBD

October 20 1000 Leading indicators Conference Board No October 21 0855 Redbook index Redbook Research Yes October 22 0700 MBA mortgage market index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes October 23 0830 Jobless benefits claims Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration No October 23 0830 National Activity Index Chicago Fed Yes October 23 1000 Existing home sales National Association of Realtors Yes October 23 1100 Tenth District Manufacturing Survey Kansas City Fed Yes October 24 Approx. 0800 Building Permit Revisions Census Bureau No October 24 0830 Consumer Price Index Bureau of Labor Statistics Yes October 24 0945 S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index S&P Global Yes October 24 1000 Consumer Sentiment Index University of Michigan Survey of Consumers Yes October 24 1000 New single-family home sales Census Bureau No

October 27 0830 Durable Goods orders Census Bureau No October 27 1030 Texas Manufacturing Survey Dallas Fed Yes October 28 0855 Redbook Index Redbook Research Yes October 28 0900 House Price Index Federal Housing Finance Administration TBD October 28 0900 National House Price Index, 20 month S&P CoreLogic/Case Shiller Yes October 28 1000 Consumer Confidence Conference Board TBD October 28 1000 5th District Manufacturing/Service Sector Outlook surveys Richmond Fed Yes October 28 1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey Dallas Fed Yes October 29 0700 MBA Mortgage Market Index Mortgage Bankers Association Yes