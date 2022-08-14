US, Russia wish Pakistan on 75th independence day

American Foreign Minister Antony Blinkin and Russian President Vladimir Putin have congratulated Pakistan on the 75th independence day, ARY News reported.

Anthony Blinkin added that America and Paksitan have a long history of friendly relations which will only get better with time. He added August 14 marks 75 years of mutual Pak-US relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the diamond jubilee of the country’s independence. The Russian President said that Pakistan’s economic and societal progress has been commendable.

Also Read: Earthquake tremors jolt Dadu district, adjoining areas

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Muhammad Bin Ziad Al-Nahyan also wished President Arif Alvi on the 75th independence day of the country. He wished for better relations between the two countries.

Comments