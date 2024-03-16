U.S Senator Expresses Concerns Over Pakistan Election Transparency, Rejects Khan’s Allegations Against Donald Lu

Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed concerns about the transparency of elections in Pakistan and urged the Biden administration to demand investigations into irregularities.

“I expressed my concerns because I believe there were irregularities leading up to the election, and reported irregularities during the election,” he told ARY News correspondent Jahanzaib Ali. “So, I do think the United States government really needs to make it very clear that we expect a full and independent investigation into those irregularities because people need to have confidence that their voices are, in fact, reflected in the ballot box,” he added.

“Given all the concerns that I and others have expressed, I think it’s important that the United States continue to push for that kind of transparency.”Regarding the imprisonment of the PTI founder and his disqualification from contesting elections, Senator Chris Van Hollen said that this is exactly why he expressed his concerns. “This is why the United States should call for an investigation into irregularities because the bottom line is the need to respect the will of the people,” he remarked.

The US Senator emphasized the close relationship between the United States and Pakistan, expressing his desire to strengthen these relations. “As we build close relations, we can have honest disagreements and point out things that are concerning,” he noted. “If you have a strong relationship, you should be able to air your differences, which is why I expressed my concerns about reported irregularities in the last election in my letter to the Pakistani Ambassador here in Washington.”

The Democratic Senator also refuted Imran Khan’s allegations [OF PRESSURING HIS PTI GOVERNMENT OUT OF OFFICE] against Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, stating that the facts do not support the claim. “I disagree with the interpretation of what Assistant Secretary Lu did. I don’t think he was in any way trying to participate in throwing Imran Khan out of the office. That was not his intention,” he noted. “I know a lot has been said and claims have been made, but I don’t think the facts support that claim.””That said, I have concerns, as I’ve expressed them, about the lead-up to the most recent election. And that is why I think that the United States needs to insist on more transparency and more accountability.”

Regarding the formation of a new government in Pakistan, the Senator said it has just been formed. “So, it might be too early to know exactly how the new government will work. Obviously, you have a coming together of two political parties that have usually been in opposition to one another. So, I guess time will tell,” he commented. “I look forward to continuing to be a friend of the Pakistani people. And I will continue to speak out on behalf of what I think is right in Pakistan,” he concluded.