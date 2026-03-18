U.S. Strikes Against Iran Aim to Neutralize Nuclear Threat, White House Says

WASHINGTON: The White House said that President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran are focused on eliminating the country’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, asserting that the United States has successfully targeted Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal and naval capabilities.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a White House gaggle that the U.S. military has achieved “dominance over the skies of Iran” and destroyed more than 120 Iranian naval vessels.

She emphasized that the campaign ensures Iran can no longer threaten the United States, calling it a key objective of Operation Epic Fury.

Leavitt also defended Trump’s calls for NATO allies to do more, noting that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz benefits Europe significantly while the U.S. is now a net exporter of oil.

“One of the President’s guiding principles is fairness,” she said, stressing that American taxpayers and military personnel should not bear disproportionate burdens for global security.

On the domestic front, Leavitt addressed questions about White House personnel decisions, defending the President’s nomination of Joe Kent to a counterterrorism post despite concerns about his past statements.

She said Trump acted in the nation’s interest and that Kent’s resignation, which she described as containing “falsehoods,” did not alter the administration’s assessment of Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.

Leavitt concluded with an update on Trump’s postponed visit to China, saying discussions are ongoing to reschedule the trip. “We’re working with them.

They have agreed to postpone the trip…We’ll get the dates on the books as soon as we can,” she said, noting that both leaders have domestic commitments in the coming months.