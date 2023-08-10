27.9 C
U11 squash player Zain Bukhari dies from electrocution

The national U11 squash player Zain Bukhari has died from electrocution at his residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Zain Bukhari died from electrocution at his residence in Lahore. The Punjab Squash Association said that Bukhari suffered electric shocks from the water pumping motor amid rains.

The association’s spokesperson expressed sorrow over the demise of Zain Bukhari.

Acting Secretary Muhammad Mansoor said that the association postponed the Independence Day league after Bukhari’s death.

