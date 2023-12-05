‘Pakistan are not afraid of playing against India’

Pakistan batter Shamyl Hussain opened up on the prospect of playing against India in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Afghanistan and Nepal. Group B consists of hosts United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Japan.

Backward running catches, slip catching, target hitting practice and more 🏃🎯 🗣️ Pakistan U19 fielding coach Mansoor Amjad gives a rundown of the fielding session for the team 🏏#PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/XLzoHCapEA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2023

The side, led by wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig, will start its campaign when they play Nepal at Dubai’s ICC Academy Oval – 2 on Dec. 8.

The side will play India at Dubai’s ICC Academy Oval – 1 on Dec. 10. They take on Afghanistan at the same venue on Dec. 11.

Shamyl Hussain talked about the prospects of the Pakistan-India fixture with ARY News. He said the Asia Cup is a pinnacle tournament and the side is not afraid of playing their arch-rivals.

He said Pakistan will come prepared against India and be professional.

Shamyl Hussain added that the side would do research on the opponents and look at how they play. He said players should do what is required otherwise there is no point in individual accomplishments when the team loses.

He added that he strives to play according to the situation necessary.

Pakistan squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.