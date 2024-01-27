ICC showers praise on Naseem Shah, brother Ubaid Shah in viral video

The International Cricket Council on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and his brother Ubaid Shah over the latter’s sublime performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024.

The ICC shared a compilation of their clean bowled wickets after Ubaid Shah ran riot on New Zealand batters in the U19 World Cup 2024 fixture at East London’s Buffalo Park.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naseem Shah recently underwent a successful shoulder injury for an injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. He was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Ubaid Shah, on the other hand, is proving his mettled in the tournament. His impressive figures of 3-30 helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by 10 wickets.

New Zealand put on a hapless batting performance and were dismissed for just 140 in 38 overs. Lachlan Stackpole top-scored with 37-ball 42 with seven fours and a six to his name.

Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah were the pick of the bowlers. The former stood out with his sublime figures of 3-6 in five overs with two maidens to his name.

Openers Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain scored unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan successfully chased the 141-run target in just 25.2 overs.

Shahzaib Khan was the standout performer with his 86-ball 80. His knock included 10 fours and three maximums.

Shamyl Hussain struck six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 66-ball 54.

Pakistan had started their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign on the back of a resounding 181-run win over Afghanistan. They went on to beat Nepal by five wickets in the following game.

