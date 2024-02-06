India beat South Africa to reach U19 World Cup 2024 final

India on Tuesday beat host South Africa at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park by two wickets to qualify for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 final.
India will meet the winners of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia.
South Africa scored 244-7 after being made to bat first. Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane scored half-centuries.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius top-scored with 76 off 102 balls with six boundaries and three maximums to his name. Richard Seletswane struck four fours and two sixes on his way to 100-ball 64.
Tristan Luus provided a late on-slaught with his 12-ball 23 which included two sixes.
Raj Limbani was the pick of the India bowlers with his three-wicket haul.
India found themselves reeling at 32-4 in chase of 245-run target but Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan took the game away from the hosts with their superb fifties.
Moreover, they put on a 171-run partnership on the fifth wicket.
Sachin Dhas was the standout batter as he made 96 off 95 balls with 11 fours and a six to his name. Uday Saharan played a cautious knock of 124-ball 81 with the help of six boundaries.
Kwena Maphaka and Tristan Luus took three wickets each.