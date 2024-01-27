Watch: Shamyl Hussain’s amazing six in U19 World Cup 2024

A video of Pakistan batter Shamyl Hussain getting off the mark with a brilliant six in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 fixture against New Zealand in South Africa is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), showed the left-handed batter hitting a brilliant pull shot for a six off New Zealand pacer Matt Rowe’s bowling.

It is pertinent to mention that Shamyl Hussain played a key role in Pakistan’s 10-wicket thrashing of New Zealand in the group stage fixture at East London’s Buffalo Park.

Pakistan dismissed New Zealand for just 140 in 38 overs. Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah were the pick of the bowlers. The former stood out with his sublime figures of 3-6 in five overs with two maidens to his name.

Ubaid Shah, younger brother of star pacer Naseem Shah returned with brilliant figures of 3-30 in nine overs.

New Zealand put on a dismal batting performance. Lachlan Stackpole top-scored with 37-ball 42 with seven fours and a six to his name.

Openers Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain scored unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan successfully chased the 141-run target in just 25.2 overs. The former was the standout performer with his 86-ball 80. His knock included 10 fours and three maximums.

Shamyl Hussain struck six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 66-ball 54.

