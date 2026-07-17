UAE 5-year tourist visa explained: Stay up to 180 days a year

DUBAI: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the requirements for the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa of UAE, which allows visitors of all nationalities to enter the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host.

The self-sponsored visa is valid for five years and permits multiple entries and exits during that period. Visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend their stay for a further 90 days.

However, the total period spent in the country must not exceed 180 days in a year.

The long-term visa is designed for tourists, frequent travellers, family visitors and business travellers who regularly visit the UAE and require greater flexibility than standard tourist visas.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must submit a valid passport with at least six months’ validity, a recent personal photograph, proof of valid health insurance , a round-trip ticket, and bank statements covering the previous six months.

They must also demonstrate a bank balance of at least $4,000 or equivalent in other currencies during the six months preceding the application.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through the UAE’s official digital platforms and smart applications, which are available around the clock. Applicants may also complete the process through Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres.

The application process includes selecting the required service, completing the application form, uploading supporting documents and paying the applicable fees.

Fees and stay rules

The total application cost is Dh3,713. including visa fees, service charges and a refundable financial guarantee. Final costs may vary depending on individual circumstances and any additional requirements.

Visa holders are responsible for ensuring they do not exceed the permitted stay period. Travellers can monitor their entry and exit records through a travel movement report to avoid overstaying penalties.

Key features

• Available to all nationalities

• No sponsor or host required

• Valid for five years

• Multiple entries allowed throughout the visa validity period

• Stay up to 90 days per visit

• Extendable for an additional 90 days

• Maximum stay of 180 days per year