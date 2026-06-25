UAE adds more countries to visa-on-arrival list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to expand its visa-on-arrival program to include nationals from six additional countries and their accompanying family members.

Under the new rules, citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and the Republic of South Africa holding ordinary passports, along with their accompanying family members, are eligible to obtain a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, if they also possess a valid residence permit from the US, a member state of the European Union, the UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the UAE has said the move reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with friendly countries and fostering closer economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

The initiative also creates greater opportunities for nationals of these countries to experience the UAE’s unique cultural landscape, world-class tourism offerings, dynamic economy, attractive business environment, and globally recognized infrastructure.

In a statement, the ministry further stressed that it will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant national authorities to facilitate the movement of travelers, streamline consular procedures, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for business, investment, entrepreneurship, and exceptional talent.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) of the UAE said the changes form part of ongoing efforts to modernize the UAE’s visa system and align its services with global best practices in travel, tourism, and mobility.

According to the authority, applicants must be nationals of one of the six newly eligible countries and hold a valid residence permit issued by one of the approved nations. The same requirements apply to accompanying family members.

The Authority further clarified that the visa is available for either 14 days or 60 days, depending on the type of visa issued.

The Authority noted that the 14-day visa may be extended once while the holder is in the UAE, whereas the 60-day visa is issued for a single stay and is not extendable.

Upon the expiry of either visa, holders are required to depart the country. An overstay fine of Dh50 per day will apply to those who remain beyond the permitted period.

The fee for a 14-day visa is 100 dirhams, while a 60-day visa costs 250 dirhams.