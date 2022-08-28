UAE aircraft carrying relief goods arrives in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The relief goods include tents, food items, medicines and other essential goods. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention that 15 more planes carrying relief goods will reach Pakistan in the coming days on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Saturday telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

Death toll mounts 1000

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released Sunday by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It said 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.

