UAE Ambassador, Tessori discuss investment opportunities

KARACHI: UAE Ambassador Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi and Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi held a significant meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor’s House, Karachi.

Among the attendees were Emirati Ambassador Hamad Al-Zawi and Consul General of Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi. The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the stability and resilience of the Pakistani economy.

During the dialogue, Ambassador Hamad Al-Zawi reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ steadfast support for Pakistan, expressing a desire for the Pakistani economy to achieve self-sufficiency.

He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to assisting Pakistan, highlighting the role of e-government initiatives in this endeavor. Notably, the UAE’s investment in Pakistan serves as a testament to this commitment.

Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about Pakistan’s economic trajectory. He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s economy is poised to become a significant player on the global stage in the near future.