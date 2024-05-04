28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

UAE Ambassador, Tessori discuss investment opportunities

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: UAE Ambassador Dr. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi and Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi held a significant meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor’s House, Karachi.

Among the attendees were Emirati Ambassador Hamad Al-Zawi and Consul General of Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi. The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the stability and resilience of the Pakistani economy.

During the dialogue, Ambassador Hamad Al-Zawi reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ steadfast support for Pakistan, expressing a desire for the Pakistani economy to achieve self-sufficiency.

He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to assisting Pakistan, highlighting the role of e-government initiatives in this endeavor. Notably, the UAE’s investment in Pakistan serves as a testament to this commitment.

Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about Pakistan’s economic trajectory. He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s economy is poised to become a significant player on the global stage in the near future.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.