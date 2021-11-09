UAE announces new visa policy for expats, here’s what you gotta know

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced a new visa policy on Tuesday for the expats with retired visa status still living in the country, a move they charted out during the latest cabinet meeting held at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, posted on his personal Twitter account the update in the visa policy and made the announcement.

“Today, we approved the requirements needed to grant retired foreigners residency visas. This will allow retirees to continue their stay in the UAE. We welcome everyone in our country,” Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted.

كما اعتمدنا اليوم شروط منح الإقامة للأجنبي المتقاعد. حيث يمكن للمتقاعدين إكمال إقامتهم معنا في دولة الإمارات . . نرحب بالجميع في بلدنا.. pic.twitter.com/wVbnqStoSc — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 9, 2021

The announcement today followed an earlier decision the Kingdom had reached in September, introducing ‘Green’ and ‘freelance’ visas.

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ status

The Green Visa allowed entrepreneurs and family heads to fund their sons until the age of 25 and their parents, while the Freelance Visa grants owners of businesses or self-employed people residency.

Previously entrepreneurs and pioneers were restricted for they could only sponsor their sons until they were 18.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!