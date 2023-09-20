UAE bans fresh meat imports from Pakistan via sea route

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slapped a ban on the imports of fresh meat from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned the import of frozen meat from Pakistan through sea route after finding fungus on the meat.

Fungus was found on meat imported by a company from Karachi to UAE resulting in a ban. The ban will remain enforced until October 10.

Read more: China bans meat purchases from three exporters

It may be noted that Pakistan exports fresh meat to the UAE worth $12 million monthly through the sea route.

Pakistan exports most of its meat to United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain