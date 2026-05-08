Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has taken notice of reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged deportation of Pakistani nationals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), terming the claims “fabricated and malicious,” ARY News reported.

According to officials, the reports being shared online are part of a propaganda campaign being spread by certain elements with vested interests. The ministry clarified that no specific country, sect, or community is being targeted for deportation.

Authorities from Pakistan stated that deportations are carried out solely on the basis of visa violations or illegal stay, in accordance with the laws and immigration regulations of the host country.

The Ministry of Interior further emphasized that Pakistani citizens continue to obtain visas for the UAE and other friendly countries without discrimination.

Officials added that issues faced by overseas Pakistanis are addressed individually through diplomatic channels, while misleading narratives are being circulated to achieve specific motives.

Earlier, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced that expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas expired while they were outside the country will be allowed to return without obtaining a new entry permit.

In a statement, the authority said the temporary measure will remain in effect for one month, from February 28 to March 31, 2026. The decision comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired.

Residents whose visas expired after February 28, 2026 while they were abroad will be permitted to re-enter the country during the specified period. Many residents were unable to return earlier due to regional airspace closures and flight suspensions, the ICP noted.

Affected residents will be able to enter the UAE without obtaining a new entry visa, and no fines will be imposed during the grace period.

Upon arrival, returning residents will be able to regularise their residency status through the relevant official procedures, the authority added.