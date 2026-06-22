On June 22, 2026, the UAE Dirham (AED) continues to be a strong currency versus major currencies from South/Southeast Asia; hence there is substantial purchasing power parity (PPP) for the many Pakistanis and Filipinos working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due in part to ongoing stable oil prices and significant economic connections between the UAE and countries that send workers to the UAE.

Currently, 1 AED is worth approximately 75.73 PKR at mid-market, but in Pakistan, the open market rate is up to 76.65 PKR. In relation to the Philippine Peso, 1 AED is valued at about 16.61 PHP.

Pakistani expatriates in the UAE stand to gain substantially from the current AED to PKR strength. Every dirham earned and sent home stretches further, helping cover rising living costs, education expenses, and healthcare needs in Pakistan. With thousands of Pakistanis working across sectors like construction, hospitality, and services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, even small improvements in exchange rates translate into meaningful support for the national economy through increased foreign remittances.

In the Gulf, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are being positively affected by the continued strength of the Dirham against the Peso. The current exchange rate creates solid purchasing power for remitted earnings; allowing remitted earnings to purchase the same goods and services that the recipient family members could purchase in the Philippines, helping out family members during periods of inflation as well as fostering domestic consumption and investment within the Philippines.

According to several experts, the continued peg between the Dirham and the US Dollar is an important factor in helping to protect the value of the Dirham; thus blocking some of the volatility of other regional currencies. However, analysts advise that expats should monitor the fluctuations closely since there is a correlation between fluctuations in various global economic factors and the cash amount of remittances.

The continued strength of the UAE Dirham highlights the role that Gulf employment plays in providing support for economies throughout Asia. Since millions of people rely on these international remittance flows, it is important to keep up to date with currency trends in order to maximize financial security. Keep checking for the latest updates on exchange rates and remittance information for UAE-Pakistan and UAE-Philippines.