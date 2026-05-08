UAE Dirham Rate Today in Pakistan- May 8, 2026

KARACHI: The UAE Dirham has broken out of its month-long slumber, surging to Rs 76.90 against the Pakistani Rupee in Friday’s open-market trade, currency dealers confirmed

The 90-paisa jump from Wednesday’s 76.00 level marks the highest AED/PKR print since late April and hands remittance senders their best conversion rate in two weeks.

What’s fueling the spike?

Dollar resurgence: The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched 99.80 overnight after stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls, dragging the AED peg higher alongside it. Pre-Eid remittance rush: UAE exchange houses report 22% higher transaction volumes as expats front-load transfers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha 2026 (expected 16–20 June). PKR supply pressure: Pakistan’s import bill for Ramazan consumer goods swelled to $680 million this week, soaking up Rupee liquidity and widening the AED spread.

Interbank vs. open market gap narrows

The State Bank of Pakistan’s interbank fixing held steady at 75.90 buying / 76.90 selling, creating a razor-thin 0-paisa spread with the open market—a rare alignment that signals reduced speculative activity. The 30-day average now sits at 76.99 PKR, with the pair oscillating between 76.75 and 77.25 over the past month.

Bigger wallets for families back home

For Pakistan’s 1.5 million-strong UAE diaspora, today’s rate delivers tangible gains. A Dubai hotel supervisor remitting 5,000 AED now pockets Rs 384,500—Rs 4,500 more than on Wednesday—enough to cover a full academic year at a mid-tier private school in Lahore or six months of household utilities in Karachi. Monthly UAE-to-Pakistan flows currently exceed $720 million, State Bank data shows, keeping the current-account deficit anchored below 1.2% of GDP.

AED to PKR snapshot

Today (8 May): 76.90 PKR

48-hour change: +0.90 PKR

30-day high: 77.25 PKR

30-day low: 76.75 PKR

2025 high: 77.61 PKR (July)

2025 low: 75.44 PKR (January)

Forex strategists at OFX see the AED/PKR pair consolidating between 76.50 and 77.50 through Q2 2026, with upside toward 77.80.