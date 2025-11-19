AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 19, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate registers at PKR 76.41 on Tuesday, November 19, 2025, establishing yet another record low for the year and showcasing exceptional Rupee strength.

This historic positioning continues delivering significant advantages for cross-border financial activities between the two nations.

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR establishes a new record low for 2025, surpassing yesterday’s floor of 76.42 PKR. According to market data, the past week has seen the exchange rate fluctuate between a high of 76.4319 PKR on November 18 and a low of 76.4225 PKR on November 12, with today’s rate pushing to the most favorable level.

The six-month average stands at 76.8872 PKR, placing today’s rate substantially beneath this benchmark and underscoring remarkably advantageous conditions for the Pakistani currency. This steady improvement reflects successful monetary management and positive economic indicators.

Currency Profiles: Two Distinct Systems

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE upholds a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The Dirham derives its name from the Greek word ‘Drachmae,’ meaning ‘handful.’ More than 1.5 million Pakistanis work across the UAE in diverse sectors, generating substantial remittance channels. The currency has appreciated +1.55% year-to-date against the Rupee, though recent weeks show the Pakistani currency recovering significant ground.

Pakistani Rupee: Functioning under a managed float framework, the Rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance fluctuations, foreign exchange reserve movements, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Today’s record strength indicates enhanced monetary oversight and successful policy implementation despite persistent inflation and external debt challenges.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation persistently diminishes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, necessitating State Bank interventions through monetary policy adjustments and interest rate modifications to maintain stability.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—strengthening the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. Current energy price stability contributes to the favorable exchange rate environment.

Remittance Channels: The UAE functions as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance provider after Saudi Arabia. Steady inflows strengthen currency stability and enhance foreign exchange reserves, supporting the favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports substantial quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, generating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency and support the favorable rate.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year experienced notable volatility, with rates previously touching a floor of 75.817 PKR on January 10 before the recent record lows, and climbing to a ceiling of 79.868 PKR on March 10. The 2025 average rests at 76.698 PKR, positioning today’s rate of 76.41 substantially beneath this benchmark.

The highest exchange rate in 2025 was reached on July 14 when 1 AED was worth 77.7964 PKR. Over the past 180 days covering May through November, rates peaked at 77.735 PKR on July 21 and bottomed at 76.276 PKR on August 3, with an average of 77.074 PKR—making today’s positioning exceptionally favorable.

Monthly figures reveal January ranged 75.817-75.957 PKR, March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.41 PKR, an individual earning 5,000 AED monthly can transfer roughly PKR 382,050 to Pakistan—the most favorable conversion of the year. While the strong Rupee means families receive slightly fewer PKR per Dirham compared to earlier volatility, remittances maintain exceptional purchasing power due to the historically favorable positioning.

Business Entities: Importers gain substantially from today’s record advantageous rate through significantly decreased expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by reducing import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE discover 1,000 AED translating to PKR 76,410—the most affordable travel expenses of 2025. Their travel, hotel, and shopping costs benefit maximally from the record-strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s establishment at a new 2025 low indicates persistent Rupee fortitude entering late November. Pakistan’s continuing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams bolster the favorable positioning. Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +169.46% against the Rupee, making current favorable rates particularly noteworthy.

Economic indicators suggest continued range-bound trading, with the rate likely maintaining favorable territory assuming stable conditions and consistent policy implementation through year-end.

Tuesday Summary

Current Rate: 76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Record Low: New 2025 floor, below Monday’s 76.42 PKR

New 2025 floor, below Monday’s 76.42 PKR Weekly Range: High of 76.4319 (November 18), low of 76.4225 (November 12)

High of 76.4319 (November 18), low of 76.4225 (November 12) Six-Month Average: 76.8872 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark

76.8872 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark 180-Day Performance: Average 77.074, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3)

Average 77.074, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3) Year Performance: +1.55% Dirham appreciation, recent strong Rupee recovery

+1.55% Dirham appreciation, recent strong Rupee recovery 10-Year Context: Dirham up +169.46% against Rupee over the decade

Dirham up +169.46% against Rupee over the decade Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate at record favorable positioning

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR demonstrates continued mid-week strength, with the Rupee establishing consecutive record lows and delivering maximum benefits for remittance beneficiaries, importers, and travelers participating in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate across channels. Confirm current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.