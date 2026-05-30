As of May 30, 2026 – The AED to PKR exchange rate has shown remarkable stability throughout May 2026. The UAE Dirham continues to trade in a tight range, offering predictability for Pakistani expatriates, importers, and businesses dealing with UAE-Pakistan trade.

In May 2026, the AED to PKR rate fluctuated between a low of approximately 75.81 PKR and a high near 75.97 PKR. As of today, May 30, 2026, 1 UAE Dirham is trading around 75.83 – 75.85 PKR in the open market.

The average exchange rate for the month stands close to 75.86 PKR per AED. This represents a period of low volatility compared to previous months, with the Dirham showing only minor movements week to week. The currency pair remained largely range-bound, reflecting steady economic conditions in the UAE and consistent pressure on the Pakistani Rupee.

Weekly Performance (Third Week to End of May)

During the last two weeks of May, the AED/PKR rate demonstrated strong stability:

Mid-May rates hovered around 75.85 – 75.86 PKR

Late May saw a slight softening, with the rate settling near 75.81 – 75.84 PKR

This minor dip indicates a brief period of relative strength for the Pakistani Rupee, likely due to improved dollar inflows or State Bank interventions. However, the UAE Dirham retained its overall firmness.

Key Factors Influencing AED to PKR Rate in May 2026

UAE Economic Strength : The Dirham remains solidly pegged to the US Dollar, backed by the UAE’s diversified economy, strong tourism recovery, and robust foreign reserves.

: The Dirham remains solidly pegged to the US Dollar, backed by the UAE’s diversified economy, strong tourism recovery, and robust foreign reserves. Pakistan’s Economic Indicators : Persistent trade deficits, inflation management, and foreign exchange reserve levels continued to influence the PKR.

: Persistent trade deficits, inflation management, and foreign exchange reserve levels continued to influence the PKR. Remittance Flows : High remittance volumes from Pakistani workers in the UAE provided underlying support to the Rupee.

: High remittance volumes from Pakistani workers in the UAE provided underlying support to the Rupee. Global Oil Prices: Stable energy markets helped maintain confidence in Gulf currencies like the AED.

Impact on Stakeholders

Pakistani Expatriates in UAE: The stable rate around 75.8–75.9 PKR per Dirham has been beneficial for sending remittances home, delivering predictable value to families in Pakistan.

Importers & Businesses: Pakistani companies importing from the UAE experienced consistent costing with minimal exchange rate risk during May.

Travelers: Those traveling between the two countries faced little surprise in currency conversion rates throughout the month.

Outlook for June 2026

Analysts expect the AED to PKR pair to remain stable in the coming weeks, likely trading between 75.70 and 76.20. Any significant movement will largely depend on oil prices, USD strength, and Pakistan’s ability to build foreign reserves.

Current Rate Summary (May 30, 2026): 1 AED = 75.83 – 75.85 PKR (Open Market)

This monthly review of UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee highlights another period of calm in the currency pair, ideal for planning remittances, trade, and travel between the UAE and Pakistan. For the latest live rates, always check trusted sources before making transactions.