UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 19, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, September 19, 2025 – The UAE Dirham closed Saturday’s trading session at 76.64 Pakistani Rupees, marking the latest dip in what’s been a notably volatile month for the currency pair. This represents a gradual decline from the week’s earlier levels, as exchange rates continue their steady downward trajectory from recent highs.

The current rate sits well below the 77.7964 Pakistani rupee peak reached on July 14, 2025, highlighting the currency’s retreat over the past month. Market data shows the Dirham has been under modest pressure against the Pakistani Rupee throughout August, with rates fluctuating as economic conditions in both countries evolve.

August has proven to be a significant month for Pakistan-UAE financial flows. Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.1 billion during August 2025, according to State Bank of Pakistan data released earlier this week. This substantial inflow represents a crucial source of foreign currency for Pakistan’s economy and directly impacts exchange rate dynamics.

Monthly Trends Paint Complex Picture

Looking at the broader trend, the AED-PKR exchange rate has averaged 76.921 PKR over the past 180 days, with a high of 77.735 PKR on July 21, 2025, and a low of 75.490 PKR on March 30, 2025. This range demonstrates the natural volatility that characterizes emerging market currency relationships.

The recent decline from July’s peaks suggests market forces are working to find a new equilibrium. Currency analysts point to several factors influencing this adjustment, including seasonal remittance patterns, trade volume fluctuations, and broader regional economic developments that affect both the UAE’s diversified economy and Pakistan’s evolving financial landscape.

For Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, today’s rate of 76.64 PKR per AED means slightly reduced purchasing power compared to recent months when rates exceeded 77 PKR. A Pakistani construction worker earning 4,000 AED monthly will now convert this to approximately 306,560 PKR, compared to over 310,000 PKR at July’s peak rates.

Market Dynamics and Regional Context

The exchange rate movements reflect the complex relationship between these two economically intertwined nations. The UAE continues to serve as Pakistan’s second-largest source of remittances after Saudi Arabia, with millions of Pakistani workers across various sectors contributing to both economies through their earnings and money transfers.

Recent exchange company rates show buying rates around Rs77.15 while selling rates reach Rs78.15, indicating the spread between commercial rates and interbank levels that affects everyday transactions for both businesses and individuals.

The Dirham’s performance this month also reflects broader global currency trends affecting Gulf currencies. While the AED remains pegged to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, providing fundamental stability, cross-rates with other emerging market currencies like the PKR can still experience significant fluctuations based on relative economic performance and market sentiment.

Currency forecasters are watching whether the current downward trend will continue or if the AED-PKR rate will find support around current levels. The fundamentals supporting both economies – the UAE’s continued diversification success and Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its external accounts – suggest that while short-term volatility may persist, the longer-term relationship between these currencies will depend on broader economic policy developments in both nations.

For businesses engaged in UAE-Pakistan trade, the recent rate movements underscore the importance of currency hedging strategies to manage exchange rate risk, particularly for companies with ongoing contractual obligations or regular payment schedules spanning multiple months.