Dubai / Karachi, April 20, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.06 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, showing only minimal movement from recent levels. The pair continues to hover comfortably within the narrow 76.00–76.50 PKR range that has been the dominant trading zone for the past several months, offering the kind of predictability that Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to rely on.

The steady foundation of the Dirham

The Dirham’s reliable performance stems from its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has remained unchanged since 1997 and continues to provide strong protection against sharp volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been quietly supported by healthy foreign reserves and consistent remittance inflows, helping it maintain balance against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.06 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, offering a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for cross-border transfers.

Real support for Pakistani families

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now converts to 76.06 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a small daily improvement adds up to meaningful assistance for families covering school fees, medical expenses, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and invest in a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.06 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR Change: Stable / minor softening

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.30 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most market projections see the AED-PKR pair staying between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central tendency around 76.10–76.60 by Q2. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance stability and reserve accumulation, is expected to keep volatility moderate.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR

A calm, dependable figure that quietly keeps delivering value to millions of families spanning the UAE and Pakistan.