UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - April 23, 2026

KARACHI, PAKISTAN — The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stands at PKR 74.37 today, April 23, 2026, showing strengthening in the Pakistani Rupee compared to recent months.

The current rate means Pakistani expatriates in the UAE and businesses engaged in bilateral trade are experiencing more favorable conversion terms.

At the current exchange rate, conversion rates are: 1 AED = 74.37 PKR, 100 AED = 7,437 PKR, 1,000 AED = 74,370 PKR, and 10,000 AED = 743,700 PKR. Open market rates may show minor variations of 0.5% to 2% depending on exchange providers and transaction volumes.

What Determines the AED to PKR Exchange Rate?

The AED/PKR exchange rate is shaped by several interconnected economic factors. The UAE Dirham’s fixed peg to the US dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD forms the foundation of rate movements, as fluctuations in the USD/PKR pair directly influence the Dirham’s value against the Rupee.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves play a crucial role in supporting the PKR. Stronger reserves provide stability and help maintain predictable exchange rates, while declining reserves typically lead to currency depreciation. Recent improvements in Pakistan’s reserves have contributed to the current favorable rate.

Remittance flows from the UAE to Pakistan create consistent demand for PKR. With over 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates working in the Emirates, annual remittances exceeding $6 billion provide substantial support for the exchange rate. This robust remittance corridor helps stabilize the AED/PKR pair.

Oil price movements affect both economies differently. Higher crude prices strengthen the UAE’s economic position due to its oil exports, while Pakistan, as a net oil importer, faces increased import costs. The bilateral trade relationship, with the UAE serving as Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, also influences currency demand through import-export dynamics.

Impact on Pakistani Economy and Expatriates

The current rate of PKR 74.37 per Dirham carries significant implications for Pakistan’s 1.7 million UAE-based workers. A worker earning AED 5,000 monthly can now send approximately PKR 371,850 to Pakistan, directly affecting household budgets and family savings.

For remittance-dependent Pakistan, the UAE ranks as the top source country for foreign exchange inflows. The current favorable rate encourages transfers and supports household consumption, benefiting millions of Pakistani families relying on remittances.

Pakistani businesses importing goods from the UAE—including gold, electronics, and machinery—benefit from cost predictability and improved profit margins. Pakistani exporters shipping textiles and manufactured goods to the UAE market must adjust pricing strategies to maintain competitiveness.

The rate also impacts Pakistani investment in UAE real estate and business ventures. For tourism and education, the favorable rate makes UAE travel more affordable and reduces the cost burden of tuition and living expenses for students.

About the UAE Dirham and Pakistani Rupee

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. It maintains a fixed peg to the US dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD since 1997, providing exceptional stability. The currency’s strength is backed by the UAE’s $500+ billion economy, substantial oil reserves, and position as a global business hub.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948 following independence, operates under a managed float exchange rate system governed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Pakistan’s economy, valued at approximately $375 billion, relies heavily on remittances exceeding $27 billion annually. The Rupee’s performance is closely monitored as exchange rate stability is crucial for managing inflation, maintaining investor confidence, and ensuring import affordability.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate continuously based on market conditions